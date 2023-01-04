NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.

Interestingly, Smith added that even though Mariota was injured, the decision was performance-based.

Mariota has been away from the team since that point, a face that is not sitting with at least one NFL agent, who told Mike Sando of The Athletic that the former No. 2 overall pick "quit" on Atlanta.

"I thought Mariota quit on the Falcons," the agent said. "And it was unfair to a rookie like Desmond Ridder, who was there for Mariota to that point in the season."

Mariota started the first 13 games of the season for the Falcons, completing 61.3% of his passes for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see if Mariota's decision to leave the team will impact his future in the NFL.