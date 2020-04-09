NFL Analyst Calls Out Jameis Winston’s Weird Training Drill

Earlier this week, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston posted a video of himself training for the upcoming season.

In the video, Winston shuffled his feet as a punching bag was swung at him. The drill was an attempt to mimic standing in the pocket while under pressure.

Not long after the video hit social media, one former NFL quarterback and current analyst made it clear he had a problem with the drill. “Stop paying your friends to train you,” analyst David Carr said on Twitter.

“Stop. Get some help. I’ve been in a lot of collapsing pockets and never once did I have defenders just flying at my head,” Carr said of the drill Winston was using to prepare this week.

Stop paying your friends to train you.

Stop. Get some help. I’ve been in a lot of collapsing pockets and never once did I have defenders just flying at my head. 😂 https://t.co/rfZ1XqLbr2 — David Carr (@DCarr8) April 9, 2020

Of course, the comments section was filled with fans calling out Carr for his struggles in the NFL. Several other fans scolded him for calling out Winston while trying to gear up for the 2020 season.

The former No. 1 overall pick is looking for a new team after being replaced by Tom Brady in Tampa. Several potential landing spots have been mentioned for Winston, though one appears to be the most common.

NFL analysts want to see Winston land in Pittsburgh, where he can learn from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.