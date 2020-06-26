NFL Analyst Makes Prediction For Colin Kaepernick For 2020 Season

Over the past few weeks, reports have suggested several teams are interested in free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn announced Kaepernick will be on the team’s summer workout list. NFL insider Michael Silver mentioned “several” teams have expressed internal interest in Kap as well.

Despite that interest, no teams have reached out to the free agent quarterback. One NFL analyst doesn’t think that will change, unless a team loses a quarterback due to injury.

CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora predicted the 2020 season will start with Colin Kaepernick unsigned. He said “talk is cheap” and doesn’t expect the recent momentum to spur a team into signing the former NFL star.

From CBS Sports:

“It’s great to hear all of these coaches and GMs and owners speaking in hypotheticals about the QB who has been systematically erased from NFL free agency for like three years now being an option for them. It’s progress, I suppose. But talk is cheap and through all of my reporting I have yet to hear of one team reaching out to schedule a workout or take any action whatsoever towards actually giving this guy a shot. And I continue to maintain that while it’s not impossible he returns, it may be improbable. And if it does occur, it will be because of injury to a starting QB.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. He opted out of the final year of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers with the hopes of landing a bigger contract.

The move didn’t payoff as Kaepernick went unsigned ahead of the 2017 season.

Will he finally find a spot on a roster this season?