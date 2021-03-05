NFL Analyst Names 3 Potential Landing Spots For QB Alex Smith

When the 2021 NFL season kicks off, veteran quarterback Alex Smith will have a new team.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday morning that the Washington Football Team informed Smith that he will be released. That makes him a free agent heading into 2021.

“The Washington Football Team has informed QB Alex Smith that he has been released as expected, setting free the AP Comeback Player of the Year and closing the door on one of the coolest stories in the NFL last season,” Rapoport said. “Smith is believed to still want to play.”

With that in mind, one NFL analyst named three potential landing spots for the veteran quarterback. Matt Miller highlighted the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.

Kansas City, Jacksonville and Chicago have to be the favorites for his services. The first two as a backup/mentor. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 5, 2021

Miller noted the first two destinations – Kansas City and Jacksonville – would afford Smith the opportunity to continue playing football while serving as a mentor.

However, if he actually wanted to continue playing the game, Chicago could be the answer. The Bears were involved in trade talks for Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson. They missed out on the former and might not be able to pull off a trade for the latter.

If that happens, Smith could be the answer at quarterback for head coach Matt Nagy, who worked with Smith in Kansas City.

Where will Alex Smith play when the 2021 season kicks off?