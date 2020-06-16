NFL Analyst Names 6 ‘Best Fits’ For QB Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he “welcomes” teams to sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell told Mike Greenberg during ESPN’s “The Return of Sports,” via Bleacher Report. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.”

With Goodell’s comments in mind, one NFL analyst named the best fits for Kaepernick around the league. Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News named six teams that could potentially sign the veteran quarterback.

The list starts off with the Baltimore Ravens, where Kap would make a suitable backup for starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Robert Griffin III’s history of injuries could force the Ravens to look at an established veteran, like Kaepernick.

Here’s the full list of teams:

Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Most of the six organizations sport a quarterback with the ability to escape the pocket and create on the ground. The Buffalo Bills are another team that matches the criteria.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season. After opting out of his contract heading into the 2017 season, Kap never saw the NFL field again.

Will a team offer the veteran quarterback a chance to play in 2020?