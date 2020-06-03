NFL Analyst Names QB Most Likely To Lose Starting Job

Every year, some of the quarterback depth charts at the beginning of the NFL season look different by the end of it. Thanks to injuries or ineffectiveness, there are always a handful of players who begin the season as QB1’s that wind up being replaced.

This year should be no different. There are a couple of veterans who are unlikely to last all 16 games with a stranglehold on the starting job.

This morning, Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling unveiled his list of the seven quarterbacks most likely to lose their starting jobs in 2020. At the top of the list is Ryan Fitzpatrick.

It seems like Fitzmagic has played for damn near every team in the league at this point. He enters his second season with the Miami Dolphins as the team’s starting QB, but No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa is lurking.

Fitzpatrick is 37 years old and gives what looks like an improving roster a fighting chance. But more importantly, he’s one of the better veterans in the league to have on hand to mentor a top-five pick like Tagovailoa. Fitzpatrick’s play won’t hold off the fan-backed Tagovailoa hype, though, eventually relegating him to sage-veteran status as the next franchise passer takes over for the Dolphins.

Not surprisingly, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Tyrod Taylor is No. 2 on Roling’s list. Taylor is the starter in LA for now, but Justin Herbert is the franchise’s quarterback of the future.

However, it might take longer for Herbert to usurp Taylor on the depth chart than it will for Tua to overtake Fitz. ESPN’s Ryan Clark broke down some of why that is yesterday.

“When you look at what the Los Angeles Chargers will be and the success they can have with Tyrod Taylor, that’s going to keep Herbert on the bench,” Clark said. “Tua Tagovailoa is the better player. He’s the better prospect. If he’s healthy, he’s going against Ryan Fitzpatrick. You know, in no way, has an opportunity to be your quarterback of the future. I believe that Brian Flores goes to Tua Tagovailoa before Anthony Lynn goes with Justin Herbert.”

Additionally, the Chargers are much more equipped to win now than the Dolphins are. As long as LA is in the thick of the playoff hunt, we’d expect Lynn to stick with Taylor.