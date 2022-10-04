NFL Analyst Names Starting Quarterback In Worst Situation

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark did not hold back when discussing the situation one NFC quarterback currently finds himself in.

On Monday, Clark said Chicago Bears second-year starter Justin Fields is worse off than any other player at his position.

"You can't evaluate a quarterback if you don't feel like you put him in a position to succeed," Clark said.

"He [Fields] is in the worst position, not only of every quarterback drafted last year, but of any quarterback in the entire NFL."

Through four weeks, Fields has attempted only 67 passes, with 34 completions. He's thrown for 471 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

While Fields can't be absolved of all blame. Clark is right about him being in a bad spot.

The Bears have one of the league's worst offensive lines from a pass blocking standpoint, and the wide receiver group of Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis and Ihmir Smith-Marsette leaves something to be desired.

Unfortunately, we're not sure how much either of those things can change during this season.