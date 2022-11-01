NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday.

Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster.

Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys -- Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, and Minnesota Vikings -- who made an impact acquisition.

He also said the "more talented" San Francisco 49ers got better by adding star running back Christian McCaffrey.

"Every single team that's better than the Cowboys made a move, and the team that's more talented than the Cowboys made a move," Acho said. "Jerry Jones, how do you make no move?"

The Cowboys made a move, just not on Tuesday. They acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders last week to shore up a shaky run defense that's likely their biggest weakness.

Either Acho already forgot, or that addition doesn't register highly enough to count in his mind. The Eagles made a far bigger splash by acquiring star pass-rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. The Vikings also bolstered their quest at an NFC North crown by landing tight end TJ Hockenson from the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys could have used another wide receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, or perhaps a more significant defensive upgrade than Hankins. However, they're still in good shape.

Dallas improved to 6-2 despite playing five games without Dak Prescott. The quarterback led the Cowboys to a 49-29 victory over the Bears in his second game back from a thumb injury.

Acho's assertion that the Vikings and Dolphins are better than the Cowboys is questionable, but even a significant deadline splash might not have spared them from opening the playoffs on the road. The 7-0 Eagles don't face a team currently possessing a winning record until Week 12.

As a result, some Cowboys fans might share Acho's frustration over failing to leave an eventful trade deadline with a major upgrade.