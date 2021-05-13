On Wednesday morning, the first games of the 2021 NFL season started leak ahead of the full release slated for later that night.

Sifting through social media for hours, fans tried to figure out exactly who their favorite teams would be playing. All they needed to do was wait, though, as the full release was slated for 8:00 p.m. ET.

With the full schedule officially out, it was time for analysts to make predictions for every game. Bleacher Report did just that, giving a full 17-game record for every team in the league.

Bleacher Report expects great things for two teams this season, one in the AFC and one in the NFC. It’s not exactly difficult to figure out who those two teams are. The analysts over at Bleacher Report predict 14-win seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of the Buccaneers, Bleacher Report said:

Back-to-back championships are always hard. From a culture standpoint, it’s difficult to keep the hunger that drives a championship team, but the Bucs have all the ingredients in place.

As for the Chiefs:

The defense isn’t dominant, but it does return most of its key players. Assuming some of the younger players on the unit improve, so too should the team as a whole.

Both Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady plan on meeting in the Super Bowl once again this season. It’s difficult to see any teams getting in their way.