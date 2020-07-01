NFL Analyst Predicts Which Team Will Sign Jadeveon Clowney

Earlier this week, former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney gave an update on his pending free agent decision.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Josina Anderson said she spoke with Clowney. He said he plans to sign with a team “before the season starts, if everything still goes on time with the season.”

As for which team he plans to sign with, Clowney added, “No, I have not narrowed down a final tea.” Clowney might not know where he’s going yet, but that hasn’t stopped NFL analysts from guessing.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling gave his prediction for where Clowney will sign. He thinks the longtime Houston Texans star will go back to the AFC after a year with the Seattle Seahawks.

Roling predicted the Cleveland Browns will sign Clowney.

The Cleveland Browns come to mind first. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns have offered the most money of any team to Clowney, and as recently as mid-June, the Cleveland Plain-Dealer‘s Mary Kay Cabot reported the team still has an interest. At this point, expect Clowney to take the best offer. He might be able to feast statistically while opposing offenses focus on slowing Myles Garrett, setting him up for his next contract.

The Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans all expressed interest in the elite defensive end over the past few weeks.

Cleveland reportedly has the largest offer on the table. The Browns reportedly offered Clowney a deal worth around $18 million per season.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks reportedly offered the former No. 1 overall pick a one-year, $15 million deal.