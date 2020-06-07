NFL Analyst Predicts Who Jadeveon Clowney Will Sign With

Jadeveon Clowney remains the top defensive free agent on the NFL free agent market. It has been a long wait for the former No. 1 overall pick.

By all accounts, Clowney entered free agency looking for a lucrative long-term deal. That seems out of the question now, as no team has shown a willingness to pay up.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Clowney turned down a deal from the Cleveland Browns worth $12 million per year in base salary. Several insiders have linked Clowney to Cleveland, indicating that the Browns are intent on pairing him with budding superstar Myles Garrett as bookend defensive ends.

Despite Clowney’s seeming unwillingness to sign with the Browns, Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill thinks there’s still a shot he ends up there. Rill predicted that’s where Clowney winds up in a piece he released yesterday.

“Perhaps there’s still a chance the two sides could work out a deal,” Rill wrote. “Cleveland already has Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon, but Clowney could still give it a boost as another strong pass-rusher.”

Last week, longtime Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot called it a “50/50 chance” Clowney goes to the Browns.

The biggest question for Clowney has never been ability; it’s been availability. He’s played a full 16 games once in six NFL seasons.

In 13 games with the Seahawks last season, Clowney recorded 31 tackles, four forced fumbles, three sacks and an interception.