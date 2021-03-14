NFL Analyst Predicts Who Richard Sherman Will Sign With

It’s clear that Richard Sherman’s time is up in San Francisco, but the veteran cornerback still has enough left in the tank to help another NFL team.

Sherman, who turns 33 at the end of the month, should drum up interest on the free agent market starting tomorrow. One of the teams that he’s been linked to already is the Las Vegas Raiders.

One reason for the connection was the fact that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden came damn close to tampering with Sherman back in February, openly recruiting the five-time Pro Bowler on Sherman’s PFF podcast with Cris Collinsworth.

“Richard Sherman, if you are a free agent, which there is a rumor you are, we are looking for an alpha presence in our secondary,” Gruden said at the time. “Somebody that could play this Hawk 3-press technique with the read step. If you’re available and interested, maybe you and I can get together at some point off-air.”

Recently, PFF predicted Sherman will sign with Las Vegas for $28 million ($18 million guaranteed) over two seasons.

Just a couple of years ago, Sherman was PFF’s highest-graded and most valuable cornerback in the NFL. He was limited to only five games in 2020 but gave up just 87 yards across 210 coverage snaps. The Raiders have ranked in the bottom half of the league in expected points added (EPA) allowed per pass play in each of the last three seasons. Sherman is still one of the smartest cornerbacks in the game and would surely help bring the Raiders out of the coverage rut.

Enhancing the association is the fact Sherman played for new Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in Seattle for two seasons. A reunion makes a lot of sense.

Injuries limited Sherman in 2020, but he turned in a Pro Bowl season in 2019 and still has enough skill and savvy to help another team.