NFL Analyst Ranks 4 Most-Likely Teams For Jamal Adams

The ongoing Jamal Adams saga has been one of the NFL’s most notable story lines over the last couple of months.

Adams has made it clear he wants out of New York. He wants a lucrative contract extension, and the Jets are just not ready to give him one yet. Hence, Adams has asked for a trade.

However, the Jets are not jumping to trade him right now. They have no incentive to move him considering he’s under team control for a couple of more years, and the franchise still insists they want Adams to be part of the future. Right now though, things are at an impasse.

If the Jets and Adams can’t come to any sort of reconciliation, New York will have to eventually bite the bullet and deal the All-Pro safety. If and when it does, there will be several teams interested.

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon ranked the seven most likely trade options for Adams. His top four are below.

The Cowboys have long been linked to Adams. He’s a Texas native and has publicly expressed interest in playing for his local team.

If the Eagles plucked Adams out of the grasp of their division rivals, it would kill two birds with one stone, making Philly better while hurting Dallas. The 49ers have loads of talent on defense already, and adding a safety like Adams only makes the defending NFC champs more formidable.

Lastly, the Seahawks could look to recreate their legendary “Legion of Boom” by bringing in Adams to play one of the safety positions.