NFL Analyst Ranks The 9 Most-Likely Next “Dynasty” Teams

The New England Patriots dynasty seems over, at least as we know it. So who is poised to step up and take NE’s place?

To be fair, it would be tough to match the Patriots’ unprecedented run of success in the Super Bowl era. Six rings, nine appearances in the big game and 17 division titles is absurd.

Nevertheless, there are a few teams that are well-positioned for sustained success. CBS Sports’ Adam Schein took a crack at highlighting the nine teams with the most dynasty potential in the league.

First off, let’s be clear: nine teams is too many for this exercise. There aren’t nearly that many with the chance to develop into a dynasty. Still, it’s worth taking a look at Schein’s list, which can be seen below.

Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns

So… which team is the next great dynasty in the NFL? The Chiefs? The Ravens? The Eagles? @AdamSchein talks it out on this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ADHhVEb2zA — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) May 26, 2020

There seems to be a very, very clear gap between the first three teams on this list and everyone else. We would be surprised if the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t win at least one more Super Bowl with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, while the Baltimore Ravens have Lamar Jackson, a great defense and a sound infrastructure.

As for the 49ers, well, the jury is still out on Jimmy Garoppolo’s ceiling, but that defensive talent is legit. Not to mention, San Fran has probably the best offensive play caller in the league in Kyle Shanahan.

Beyond that, there are a couple of teams that seem like legit contenders to win a Super Bowl–Dallas and Philly come to mind. There are too many quarterback questions marks, among other issues, with teams 6-through-9.

What are your thoughts on the CBS Sports list?