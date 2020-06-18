NFL Analyst Ranks The League’s Top 10 Wide Receivers

Few NFL positions – if any – are more loaded with talent than wide receiver. If you ask five different people to name the best wide receiver in the league, you might get five different answers.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is convinced he knows who the top wideout in the league is – himself.

Thomas, who starred collegiately at Ohio State, has become one of the most-dominant players in the NFL. He consistently leads the league in receptions and has been a near unstoppable force for the Saints’ offense.

CBS NFL analyst Jared Dubin would agree with the New Orleans Saints wide receiver. He has Thomas at No. 1 in his wide receiver rankings for the 2020 regular season.

Dubin ranked the league’s top 10 wideouts heading into the fall. The full list is loaded with talented wide receivers:

Top 10 NFL WRs RIGHT NOW

(According to @JADubin5) 1. Thomas

2. Jones

3. Hill

4. Hopkins

5. Adams

6. Cooper

7. Evans

8. Allen

9. Godwin

10. Beckham Jr. Is @obj too low? pic.twitter.com/vpJPf6RUUW — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 17, 2020

There is a lot to debate when it comes to the NFL’s best wide receivers, but it’s hard to argue much with Dubin’s list.

Beckham Jr. at No. 10 might be a little low based on his talent, but his output in Cleveland hasn’t matched yet. He needs to have a big second season with Baker Mayfield this fall.

Who do you have at No. 1 in your wide receiver rankings for 2020?