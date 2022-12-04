NFL Announcer Calls For More Gun Laws During Game

NFL broadcasters typically stay away from topics that could be perceived as controversial during games.

On Sunday, former NFL player turned broadcaster Jon Vilma didn't shy away from voicing his opinion on gun control.

While discussing what happened to Commanders running back Brian Robinson, Vilma called for better, stricter gun laws in the United States.

Robinson, a rookie running back, was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt in Washington, D.C. He was able to make his return to the field this season, playing against the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

While discussing Robinson's story, Vilma said that this country needs more gun laws.

Many were surprised that Vilma went there during an NFL broadcast.

Vilma's comments came during the Commanders' game at the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

New York is currently leading Washington, 20-13, midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The NFC East showdown is currently airing on FOX.