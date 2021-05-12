NFL Announces 2 London Games For 2021 Season

The NFL International Series will resume in 2021 as four NFL teams head to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to do battle.

On Wednesday, the NFL UK Twitter account officially announced that two games will be played in London this year. The New York Jets will play the Atlanta Falcons on October 10. The next week, the Miami Dolphins play the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 17.

The International Series was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, the situation has much improved in recent months.

Nevertheless, the NFL made it clear that it can’t exactly set a matchup like this in a foreign country in stone. There was a disclaimer that the games are subject to the United Kingdom’s COVID-19 health regulations.

As for the matchups themselves, they should be pretty compelling.

The Jets and Falcons both bring rookie head coaches into the mix with Robert Saleh and Arthur Smith respectively. But while Falcons QB Matt Ryan has played in England before (a 2014 loss to the Lions), Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson will be making just his fifth NFL start.

In Week 6, the Jaguars and Dolphins, who have combined to play 11 games in London, get their time in the sun. The Jaguars have a rookie head coach and QB in Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence respectively. Miami hopes that starting QB Tua Tagovailoa will have the team on track for the playoffs by then.

