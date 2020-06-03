NFL Announces 2 Significant Changes To Offseason

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL announced two major changes to the offseason before the 2020 season officially kicks off.

A staple of many organizations around the league is where they hold training camps. Instead of staying at their team facilities, many teams travel to a nearby location.

The Pittsburgh Steelers generally travel to St. Vincent, a college in Latrobe – about 45 minutes outside of Pittsburgh. However, the Steelers and every other team that travels for training camp, won’t have that opportunity this season.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement announcing teams must hold training camp at their team facilities. But that’s not the only change coming to the NFL offseason.

Team will not by allowed to host joint practices leading up to the 2020 season either. Here’s the statement from Goodell, via ESPN:

“The NFLPA was strongly in favor of these two decisions, which were made to limit exposure risks by avoiding the need for clubs to clean and maintain two facilities, by limiting the need for players and club staffs to travel to another location (sometimes located at a considerable distance from the home facility), and by limiting travel and contact between players on different clubs in the context of joint practices…These steps are being taken for the 2020 preseason to address the current conditions and are not expected to be in place in 2021.”

10 teams practiced away from their main practice facilities ahead of the 2019 season.

The Las Vegas Raiders could be in trouble if their stadium isn’t up and running in time.