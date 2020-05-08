NFL Announces How It Could Alter Schedule Due To Coronavirus

The NFL announced its full 2020 regular season schedule a short time ago. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league is moving along as if the season will be played as scheduled.

But what happens if the slate has to be altered, and the season must be delayed or truncated in any way? Well, we now have an idea of how the NFL will try to mitigate those circumstances.

On ESPN’s three-hour schedule release show, the league contingency plans were revealed. For one, if the season is delayed, it sounds like any early week games that get postponed will be tacked on post-Week 17.

Any week could theoretically serve as a team’s opening week, so there’s no concern from the NFL over preserving certain matchups. If the season is delayed, the Super Bowl could also be pushed back. Right now, it is scheduled for February 7 in Tampa.

Lastly, every team shares the same bye week as its Week 2 opponent, which is an added tweak the NFL made this year in case the season needs to be moved.

Here is the NFL's schedule flexibility for coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/02R0MLXFWE — The Ringer (@ringer) May 8, 2020

Obviously, we all would love to have the season start on time, with or without fans. But the reality is, we just don’t know what life will be like four months from now.

At least the NFL is actively preparing for having to adjust on the fly.