NFL Announces 5 International Game Teams For 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: General view inside the stadium prior to the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The NFL designated five teams to play abroad next season.

On Thursday, the league announced teams that will compete in the International Games. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots will go outside the United States during the 2023 campaign.

The Bills and Titans will each play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which hosts two games for the second straight season. London's famous soccer venue saw two close matchups when the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants beat the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

Buffalo will make its first trip to London since 2015, and Tennessee returns five years after losing its London debut.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars will make their annual visit to Wembley Stadium. With exception to a 2020 game canceled because of the COVID pandemic, they have gone to the U.K. every year since 2013.

The Chiefs and Patriots will each play in Germany for the first time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks played the NFL's first game in Munich two months ago.

Although Mexico City also hosted an NFL game last year, the league won't return in 2023 because of renovations to Estadio Azteca.

Matchups and dates will be revealed when the NFL releases the 2023 schedule later this year.