NFL Announces Decision On The 2021 Pro Bowl Game

Back in October, the NFL announced that it would change its setup for the Pro Bowl. It took a few weeks, but we finally have some news regarding how the league will transform the annual game.

Since the NFL will not host an actual game this season due to COVID-19, the league has decided that it’s going virtual for the 2021 Pro Bowl. It appears that EA Sports has an interesting plan in place to host a fun, interactive week of events for football fans.

“EA SPORTS and the NFL will create a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL Legends, current players, and streamers playing as the official Pro Bowl rosters in Madden NFL 21,” the league said in a statement. “These matchups will culminate in an action-packed virtual Pro Bowl game played with 2021 Pro Bowl players facing off within Madden NFL 21. These virtual games will be available for fans to watch across a variety of platforms. Additionally, for players of Madden NFL 21, EA SPORTS will be dropping new Pro Bowl content in-game so that players worldwide can play out the AFC vs. NFC matchup themselves.”

Fans will still get the opportunity to vote for their favorite players to make the Pro Bowl even though a physical game will not be played.

The early reactions to this announcement are mixed, as some fans aren’t fond of EA Sports’ Madden 21.

On the other hand, we have to commend the NFL for at least trying to piece together a fun week for the Pro Bowl. Besides, the players still deserve recognition for their production on the field.

Are you excited for the 2021 Pro Bowl format?