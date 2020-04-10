NFL Announces Full List Of Prospects Participating in 2020 Draft

The NFL announced on Thursday 58 prospects have been invited to participate virtually in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The 2020 draft will be an event like no other. The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a widespread cancellation of all major sporting events – the NFL Draft included. As a result, prospects will be virtually participating in the draft through the means of video conferencing.

The NFL is limiting its virtual participants, though. Just 58 draft prospects have received an invite to participate.

Of the 58 prospects, seven of the invitees are quarterbacks. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, Jacob Eason, Jalen Hurts and Jake Fromm have all received an invite to join the show in some capacity. The rest of the NFL’s invites can be found in the link below:

BREAKING: 58 prospects to virtually participate in the 2020 NFL Draft.https://t.co/NZwFeUfyA7 pic.twitter.com/vqUZqkxPKU — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 10, 2020

Eight former LSU players have received an invite to participate – the most of any school. Alabama isn’t far behind as the Tide will have six prospects participating.

Other notable invitees include Ohio State DE Chase Young, Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb, Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy and Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons.

It’s still unclear how exactly the prospects will be participating. But one can expect live reaction feeds and interviews with players following draft selections. The first round of the NFL Draft gets going on Apr. 23rd.