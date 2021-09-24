NFL Announces Kickoff Times For New Playoff Format

Last night, reports emerged a “Super Wild Card Weekend” will be introduced this week, with a Monday Night Football game serving as the final of the six wild card games.

On Friday, the NFL confirmed via their NFL345 Twitter account that the Super Wild Card Weekend will begin this year. As part of the NFL345 announcement, the league also revealed the dates and times for all of the games.

The games will be played between January 15 and 17 – following the end of Week 18. Saturday will feature two games, Sunday will have three and Monday will have one.

Here is the full schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend:

Saturday, January 15, 4:35 p.m. EST

Saturday, January 15, 8:15 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 16, 1:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 16, 4:40 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 16, 8:15 p.m. EST

Monday, January 17, 8:15 p.m. EST

As far as the networks broadcasting the games, CBS and NBC are slated to get two wild card games apiece. FOX and ABC/ESPN will get one each.

It’s unknown which of the four networks will get the Monday night game though. ABC/ESPN have usually had that day of the week on lock when it comes to football.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Nickelodeon will be getting a playoff game this year. So Mitchell Trubisky will not get a chance to defend his Nickelodeon MVP crown.

