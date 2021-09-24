NFL Announces New Decision On WR Josh Gordon

After being suspended for the entirety of the 2020 season and indefinitely, former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon applied for NFL reinstatement this past July. Today, the NFL reached a decision on his 2021 status.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Gordon has been reinstated by the league. He will reportedly be eligible to play in Week 4 of this season.

Gordon’s agent Zac Hiller released a statement, thanking the NFL for letting him return. He said that they are all grateful for the opportunity to play again.

“We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league,” Hiller said. “We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

Since entering the NFL in 2012, Josh Gordon has been suspended for three full seasons due to violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. He’s been suspended for portions of several other seasons for other violations.

But when given the chance to play, Gordon has proven to be a dynamic playmaker. He’s averaged over 17 yards per reception through his career and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013.

Gordon doesn’t have a team to call his own at the moment though. And it may be a while before he even gets tryouts, let alone signs with a team.

He last played for the Seattle Seahawks at the end of the 2019 season and head coach Pete Carroll has a reputation for giving second chances to players. Maybe they’ll give him another shot first.

Will we see Josh Gordon on an NFL field this year?