NFL Announces New Location For The 2021 Pro Bowl

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL announced where the 2021 Pro Bowl will be played. After spending the past few seasons in Orlando, the Pro Bowl will now move over to Las Vegas.

Fans used to love watching the Pro Bowl in Hawaii in large part because of the scenery. Now, they’ll have the chance to watch their favorite players compete in one of the most electric cities in the country.

The NFL announced the move to Las Vegas in a video that was narrated by Jason Witten, who signed with the Raiders this offseason.

“It takes over 12 million lights to light up the entertainment capital of the world. And now…it’s about to get a whole lot brighter. The stars of the league align to light up the stars of Las Vegas like never before. The 2021 Pro Bowl is coming to beautiful Las Vegas,” Witten said.

The biggest NFL stars are coming to Vegas. The 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon is heading to Las Vegas!

Vegas originally had plans to hold the 2020 NFL Draft, but the coronavirus forced the league to conduct it virtually.

Allegiant Stadium is shaping up to be one of the nicest venues in all of sports, so fans should have a blast watching the Pro Bowl there.

Right now it’s still unclear as to whether or not fans will be allowed in attendance for games this season. If fans are given the green light to attend football games this fall and winter, Allegiant Stadium should sell out tickets pretty fast.