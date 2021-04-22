The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Announces Significant Change To Minicamps Before 2021 Season

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

In the past, NFL minicamps have given undrafted players and trialists a chance to showcase their skills before NFL training camp. But a big change is coming in 2021 that could significantly affect who gets to come.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL has decided that teams will be limited to a maximum of five tryout players at rookie minicamps next month. That’s a massive cut from the usual dozens of unsigned players that usually get invited to attend.

Pelissero said that the change is due to the continued impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the league. He pointed out that last year there weren’t any minicamps at all.

Needless to say, it’s a tough break for potentially thousands of young football players seeking a shot at the NFL. The league is filled with players who likely wouldn’t have gotten a chance if not for those minicamps.

The NFL is working slowly to get back to a sense of normalcy after the craziness of the 2020 season. 2020 was an unprecedented year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We saw wide receivers starting at quarterback, entire positional groups scratched, multiple games moved around and dozens of players opt out of the season entirely.

In the end though, we got a season.

And now that the pandemic is finally nearing an end, we’re getting closer to how things were.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.