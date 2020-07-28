NFL Announces Social Justice End Zone Messages For Kickoff Week

The NFL has unveiled its plans for end zone messaging for social justice to be used during kickoff week of the upcoming 2020 season.

According to Jason Reid of ESPN’s The Undefeated, the NFL will stencil “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” on end zone borders for all home openers. The league revealed the news in a memo to all 32 teams today.

“The two messages of inclusion, which will be stenciled on opposite end zones during kickoff week, are key elements of the league’s broader, multifaceted rollout intended to highlight its efforts to support diversity and inclusion while the new season begins,” Reid wrote.

Additionally, players will have the option to wear helmet decals honoring victims of systemic racism.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has obtained renderings of what the end zone messages and decals will look like.

The NFL informed clubs today of plans to amplify its social justice initiatives, including helmet decals and signage in end zones for kickoff games and club home openers. pic.twitter.com/p4lt27tmEY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2020

The NFL will reportedly also honor COVID-19 frontline essential workers in some fashion during kickoff week as well.

Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 10 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans. However, we’ll see if the league actually gets started on time amid the ongoing pandemic.