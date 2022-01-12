Look: NFL Announces Viewership For 2021 Regular Season

With the 2021 regular season officially over, the NFL has released an update on its viewership. It’s safe to say the league still has an awfully large following.

For starters the regular season had 17.1 million average viewers, which is up to 10 percent from the 2020 season. This average is the best the NFL has seen since the 2015 season.

NFL games this season ranked as 48 of the top 50 shows on TV in 2021. Taking things a step further, the NFL’s regular season games had 91 of the top 100 shows on TV this past year.

When you put all those regular-season games together, 370 billion minutes of NFL games have been consumed by viewers this season.

Here’s some other notable numbers regarding this season, via NFL Media:

🚨2021 @NFL Regular Season Viewership🚨 *17.1 million avg. viewers (TV+Digital) — up +10% vs. 2020 & highest season avg. since 2015 *NFL games ranked as 48 of Top 50 & 91 of Top 100 shows on TV during 2021 season *370 billion minutes consumed Release: https://t.co/VAHjLUMfyV pic.twitter.com/zRt3vevVIF — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) January 12, 2022

Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, released a statement on the league’s success this season.

“Featuring incredible play on the field and close contests, the 2021 regular season proved to be one of the most exciting and exhilarating of all-time,” said Schroeder, via NFL Communications. “This year’s schedule, highlighted by an enhanced regular season featuring 17 games, gave our broadcast partners the ability to provide fans with more football and incredible matchups than ever. We look forward to a strong finish with the upcoming postseason and Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.”

The NFL’s viewership should only increase with the playoffs just about to begin.