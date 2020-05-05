NFL Announces When It Will Officially Reveal 2020 Schedule

The NFL is moving forward as if the 2020 season will be played without any changes, despite public health concerns. As a result, the league plans to release the full 2020 schedule later this week.

The sports world is getting excited about the possibility of sports returning. It’s still unclear when the next live major sporting event within the U.S. will take place. The NBA and MLB seasons are postponed for the foreseeable future.

It’s not crazy to consider the NFL as the next major sports league to potentially resume activities. The league’s latest news certainly presents the idea Roger Goodell is going to do everything he can to start the 2020 season.

Per NFL insider Adam Schefter, the NFL’s full 2020 regular-season schedule will be released this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

NFL 2020 regular-season schedule officially will be released Thursday night at 8 PM ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2020

Of course, there’s always the possibility the NFL can push back its 2020 plans. The league has plenty of flexibility with a few months remaining until the start of next season.

Meanwhile, the NCAA has a headache of obstacles to work through if it hopes to start the 2020 season on time.

But the NFL has more options, one of which includes playing games without fans in attendance. The league seems determined to start the 2020 season on time by any means possible.