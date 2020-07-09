NFL Bans Popular Postgame Activity For Players This Season

One of the more popular traditions within the NFL over the past few years will be banned in 2020.

The league is doing all it can to try and eliminate risk of COVID-19 case spikes this season. By all accounts, the season will take place. But certain preventative measures are being implemented.

Post-game jersey swaps between star players have become a common tradition within the NFL as of late. The tradition is simple. It involves two players meeting on the field after the game, autographing their own jersey and exchanging it with another player. Plenty of players take place in the post-game tradition.

But the NFL has banned jersey swaps this season. The league is doing all it can to protect players and their health.

The ban on postgame jersey exchanges was included in NFL-NFLPA game-day protocols that clubs received last night. Other notable changes for 2020: – On-field fan seating is prohibited. – Both teams must travel to the stadium via bus. – Media will be banned from the locker room. https://t.co/WizWrySFvU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 9, 2020

The NFL is considering other major changes to take place this season. Limited fan attendance has long been an idea floated around – and it looks likely to happen in 2020.

The NFL is also rumored to be considering requiring players to wear a “face shield.” The shield would simply be a visor which extends to the bottom of the face mask. The idea is the shield would help eliminate the spreading of COVID-19. Hopefully, the face shield won’t be necessary due to adequate COVID-19 testing.

Fans and players are certainly disappointed they won’t get to see jersey swaps this season. But if it means the season can be played, players and fans will happily oblige.