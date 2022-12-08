NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on from the sideline during a regular season Thanksgiving Day NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4.

Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings scored the game-winning touchdown in the ensuing three-play, 25-second drive to salvage a 28-24 victory.

After the game, Campbell expressed regret for his decision and told his team he made the wrong call. He hasn't forgotten about that costly choice ahead of Sunday's rematch with Minnesota.

"Look, it burns me," Campbell told reporters Wednesday (h/t Pro Football Talk). "Of course it burns me. That’ll be there until the day I die. That’s not going to go away."

He added that he "can't wallow" in the past and said it "happened for a reason."

Even if Seibert made the field goal, the Vikings would have received an opportunity to win the game with a touchdown and a successful extra point. Detroit had much more to gain by attempting the fourth down, especially since Seibert had only converted two of his previous five attempts from 50 yards or more.

Detroit's win probability dropped 5.4 percent by electing to kick the field goal.

The Lions have bounced back from a five-game losing streak to win four of their last five games. Campbell and his team will look to amend September's loss when hosting the Vikings this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.