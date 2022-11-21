NFL Coach Admits He's Considering Quarterback Change

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: A general view is seen during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

We've already seen a couple of notable starting quarterback changes in the NFL this season, including in Washington, where Taylor Heinicke has supplanted Carson Wentz.

Another change could be coming.

On Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that the door is open for starting quarterback Davis Mills to be benched.

"We're not pleased with where we are,” Smith said. “Do we need to do some things differently? Yes, and we will.”

As Adam Schefter noted, the Texans could be going from Mills to Kyle Allen.

"During his Monday press conference, Texans’ HC Lovie Smith left the door open to a QB change this week, going away from Davis Mills to Kyle Allen," he tweeted.

The Texans fell to 1-8-1 on the season following Sunday's loss to the Commanders.

Mills has shown some promise as an NFL quarterback early in his career, but it's yet to result in any significant winning.