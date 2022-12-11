NFL Coach Appears To Regret Not Signing Tom Brady

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady will face the San Francisco 49ers, who could have pursued the star quarterback two years ago.

Brady reportedly wanted to sign with his hometown team as a free agent in 2020. However, the 49ers stuck with his former New England Patriots backup, Jimmy Garoppolo.

At the end of Thursday's press conference (h/t Pro Football Talk), a reporter asked 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan if he's surprised at how well Brady has continued to play into his 40s with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I’d like to say of course not, but I think everyone’s since then, you’re wondering when is the number too high?" Shanahan said. "But when you watch him that first week in Tampa, you’re like, what the hell was anyone ever thinking? The dude looks the exact same he did that year [in 2020]."

Shanahan continued to praise Brady, who he believes is "definitely the G.O.A.T" and "still the best to play."

"He’s kind of flawless in his technique, how he gets everyone the ball, and he’s done that his whole career," he said. "But his throwing mechanics, they only get better each year, so I feel like his arm’s stronger now than it was 10 years ago and his legs moved just as good as they did 10 years ago."

Brady, who turned 43 before playing his first game for Tampa Bay, has thrown 99 touchdowns with a 99.1 quarterback rating in 45 regular-season starts. He led the team to a championship in his first season.

The 49ers made the NFC Championship Game last season and looked poised for another run before Garoppolo broke his foot. Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, will make his first career start against Brady's Buccaneers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Brady is in the final year of his contract, so Shanahan might not have missed his chance to coach the icon.