NFL Coach Attempts To Walk Back Quarterback Decision Comment

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 27: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson (3) watch the action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of Denvers 23-13 win at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Nathan Hackett raised some eyebrows Wednesday when discussing his quarterback situation.

Asked if he would consider benching Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos head coach said, "Right now, no." The response appeared to leave the door open for future consideration as Wilson struggles.

However, Hackett reversed course by giving 9News' Mike Klis an emphatic answer after his press conference.

"Not even a thought," he told Klis of making a quarterback change. "Not even a question. Russ is our quarterback."

Perhaps Hackett originally misspoke or didn't realize how observers would interpret his reply. However, it's also possible he walked back his more honest thought to avoid controversy.

The Broncos mortgaged their future on Wilson when giving the Seattle Seahawks a considerable haul this offseason. They then signed the nine-time Pro Bowler to a five-year, $245 million extension.

Denver expected Wilson to catapult the team to title contention. He's instead anchored the NFL's worst scoring offense with eight passing touchdowns and the lowest quarterback rating (82.3) of his career.

Whether they like it or not, the Broncos are tied to Wilson for the foreseeable future. Besides, they don't have a great alternative. Brett Rypien threw 225 yards and a pick in a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets when a hamstring injury sidelined Wilson.

Although their playoff hopes are scarce at 3-8, sitting Wilson now may only complicate their future.