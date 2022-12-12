NFL Coach Called Out His Owner Following Win

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers won again on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Seattle Seahawks.

Following the game, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks appeared to call out the organization and his owner.

Wilks praised his players for continuing to push hard, despite the organization trying to "tank it" this year.

Wow.

"With everything they've gone through, the coaching changes, players leaving, the organization trying to tank it, all those different things, and to see how those guys respond today is pretty thrilling, yes," Wilks told reporters on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers probably didn't expect to be that good this year, especially after firing head coach Matt Rhule, but they've turned it around and now have a serious chance in the dismal NFC South.

You have to give props to Wilks for the job he's done.