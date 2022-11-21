NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass in a general view in the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season.

Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least getting closer to being fired.

"Again, current ownership didn’t hire Hackett. And current ownership can blink an eye and have enough Wal-Mart money to finance Hackett’s buyout.

Plenty of competent coordinators don’t make good head coaches. Through 10 games, the evidence has become abundant that Hackett is overmatched. Hiring Jerry Rosburg to help Hackett manage the game didn’t help. Giving up play calling duties, a move that was kept secret long enough to keep the Raiders from being prepared for Klint Kubiak’s tendencies, didn’t help," Florio wrote.

The new ownership aspect is key. The Broncos' current ownership really has no loyalty to Hackett. It would make sense if they decide to part ways soon.

The question, of course, is how soon will that be?