Report: NFL Coach Predicts “Massacre” Before Free Agency Begins

With free agency approaching fairly soon, NFL teams are doing their best to free up as much cap space as possible before the new league year. The only downside to that process is that it’ll lead to several veterans getting cut in the next week or so.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN insider Dianna Russini gave NFL fans an idea of just how chaotic the next week could be by sharing a message she received from an NFL coach about the looming roster cuts.

Here’s the text that Russini received from an anonymous NFL head coach: “It’s going to be a massacre next week all around the league.”

In other words, there will be a lot of players joining the free agency pool for this offseason.

Just texted with an NFL head coach about the upcoming cuts and what he expects… “It’s going to be a massacre next week all around the league” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 3, 2021

Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins released veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy. He signed a four-year, $51 million deal with the franchise in 2019, yet lasted just one year on Brian Flores’ squad.

Van Noy wasn’t the only surprising cut this week. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings cut tight end Kyle Rudolph. The Browns and Patriots are already being linked to the Notre Dame product.

There should be more shocking cuts on the way since free agency is set to begin on March 17.