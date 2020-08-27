NFL Coach Says Players Refusing To Take Field Is ‘Possible’

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had some very interesting things to say this afternoon about striking NBA players protesting the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake and how the NFL could follow suit.

Speaking with the media following his team’s mock game, Carroll voiced his support for the players and teams who decided not to play.

“This whole thing is ridiculous, and anybody that doesn’t recognize that just isn’t paying attention,” Carroll said about the shooting of Blake by police officers in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Then, Carroll discussed NFL players choosing not to take the field for games this season as a way of making their voices heard, saying that “anything is possible.”

“I mentioned to the players this is the year — the protest season. It’s the season of protesting. And we’ll handle ourselves as we do,” Carroll said. “This is a protest that doesn’t have an end to it until all the problems go away. And we solve the issues and stuff. So we’re gonna do our part and continue to work to stay actively involved, and continue to stay in touch with the situations that are going on by staying on the topics and with it just in hopes that we can be there to help and support where we can and have influence where we can.”

There are no preseason games this year, so any statements being made by players will have to come when the real games start.

That will be two weeks from tomorrow night.

[ Pro Football Talk ]