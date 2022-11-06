NFL Coach Slept At Hospital Friday Night Before Flying To Game

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A prototypical "football guy" move is trending on social media ahead of Week 9 in the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Minnesota Vikings head coach slept at the hospital on Friday night, where his wife was giving birth to their child.

He was then back in the team's facility and off to Washington for the Sunday afternoon game.

"Kevin O’Connell’s wife, Leah, gave birth Friday night to the couple’s fourth child, a baby girl. O’Connell slept at the hospital, then returned to work for a normal Saturday and is on the plane to Washington with the team for Sunday’s game vs. the Commanders," Tom Pelissero reports.

That's pretty epic.

It's a big Week 9 game for O'Connell and the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

They're set to take on Ron Rivera and the Commanders in D.C. It'll be a homecoming game for Kirk Cousins, who started his career with the NFC East franchise.