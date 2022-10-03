NFL Coach Was Asked About His Job Security Rumors

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Many believe Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will be the first NFL head coach fired this season.

The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Rhule isn't concerned with the job security rumors, though.

The Panthers head coach responded to a question about his job status on Monday afternoon.

“If I make this about me, I’m not being the type of coach I want to be,” Rhule said, per the team's official press conference.

Rhule was also asked about the rumors linking him to college jobs.

Carolina's head coach isn't taking the bait on anything right now - not yet, anyway.

The Panthers will look to get back on track against the 49ers.