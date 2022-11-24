NFL Coach's Favorite Thanksgiving Food Pick Is Disgusting
Brandon Staley...come on, man.
The Los Angeles Chargers head coach revealed on Wednesday his favorite Thanksgiving food.
Is it turkey? Mashed potatoes? Stuffing? Maybe pumpkin pie or apple pie?
Nope.
It's "breaded cauliflower and green been casserole."
Lindsey Thiry had the details.
"Brandon Staley not a big Turkey guy, but says his favorite Thanksgiving dish is breaded cauliflower and green been casserole," she tweeted.
Now that's a food opinion that you should probably just keep to yourself.