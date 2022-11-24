NFL Coach's Favorite Thanksgiving Food Pick Is Disgusting

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 12, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brandon Staley...come on, man.

The Los Angeles Chargers head coach revealed on Wednesday his favorite Thanksgiving food.

Is it turkey? Mashed potatoes? Stuffing? Maybe pumpkin pie or apple pie?

Nope.

It's "breaded cauliflower and green been casserole."

Lindsey Thiry had the details.

"Brandon Staley not a big Turkey guy, but says his favorite Thanksgiving dish is breaded cauliflower and green been casserole," she tweeted.

Now that's a food opinion that you should probably just keep to yourself.