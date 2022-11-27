NFL Coach's Wife Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn as his mother, Cindy McVay looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a premier matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the matchup isn't as intriguing as it looked like it would be before the season.

The Rams will be without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and some other key players on Sunday. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are rolling coming into Sunday's game.

While the Rams aren't deserving of much hype on the field, the wife of head coach Sean McVay has been generating quite a bit off of it.

Veronika Khomyn went viral on social media earlier this year for her swimsuit photo.

Life is frustrating for McVay on the field this year, but it has to be pretty good off of it.

Kickoff between the Rams and the Chiefs is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The matchup is set to be televised on FOX later this afternoon.