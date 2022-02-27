NFL.com Names 5 Most ‘Interesting’ Teams Right Now

As we head into the 2022 NFL offseason, every team is trying to retool in preparation for a Super Bowl run next season. But there are a few teams that stand out from the crowd as far as what this offseason represents.

In a recent feature for NFL.com, analyst Bucky Brooks named his “five most interesting teams this offseason”. Topping his list are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who Brooks believes has made the moves on their defensive coaching staff to trigger a massive turnaround for the defense next year.

Next on his list were the Green Bay Packers. The main reason for them being on the list is the perpetual drama with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the impending free agency of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Philadelphia Eagles came in third due to their three first round picks and curious situation with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Brooks believes the Dolphins will either build around Hurts or try to parlay those draft picks into a blockbuster trade.

Rounding out the top five are Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams have new head coaches and young quarterbacks who desperately need good development.

All five of those teams stand to get a lot better if they’re savvy with their offseason moves. The expectations on them aren’t necessarily the same for each team, but there’s potential in each of them.

What do you think are the NFL’s most interesting teams right now?