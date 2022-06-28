NFL.com Names The Best Free Agent Still Available

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams scores during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Most of the NFL's free agents have found new homes or remained in-town this off-season. However, there's still a few premier players on the board.

This Tuesday, NFL.com ranked the top free agents available right now. Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tops the list.

"It makes sense for Beckham to stay in Los Angeles and rehab with the Rams after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl," says Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. "If I was an opposing general manager, though, I'd offer Beckham a strong long-term deal with guaranteed money now, because it would pay off in Years 2 and 3. Talents like Beckham aren't often available. "

OBJ, meanwhile, is the one taking his time with a decision. He's also recovering from an ACL tear he sustained during the Super Bowl.

It's unlikely Beckham makes his decision until he recovers.

As for other free agents still available, 37-year-old offensive tackle Duane Brown lands next on NFL.com's ranking. He's followed by 29-year-old defensive end Trey Flowers.

It's unlikely current top free agents remain on the market for much longer.