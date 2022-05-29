NFL.com Names The League's Most "Complete" Team

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Seahawks defeated the Buccaneers 10-6. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Who's the most "complete" team in the National Football League heading into the 2022 regular season?

According to NFL.com, it's a pretty easy choice.

Following the un-retirement of legendary quarterback Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank No. 1 among the most "complete" teams in the league.

NFL.com has the Buccaneers on top heading into the 2022 regular season.

For 40 days this offseason, the Bucs would not have made this list. But Tom Brady's decision to unretire changed things significantly. He was second in the MVP voting in 2021 and shows no signs of slowing down even though he'll turn 45 years old in August. The seven-time Super Bowl champion's presence in the building is paramount to this team's success. Brady has raised the level of play since the minute he arrived in Tampa two offseasons ago.

The Buccaneers will look to get back to the Super Bowl behind Brady in 2022.

You can view NFL.com's full rankings here.