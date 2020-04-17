NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell On Why He Didn’t Postpone Draft

While nearly all pro sports leagues in America have made sweeping changes to their calendars as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has largely kept things on schedule.

The 2020 NFL Draft is slated for next week and some are questioning the wisdom of having it while so many people are staying home. But NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had a different perspective.

In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Goodell explained that keeping the NFL Draft on schedule helps keep a sense of “normalcy.” Goodell said that the NFL’s determination to keep things moving shows that “you can continue to do what you need to do in this country, and do it safely at home.”

“It’s important to have normalcy, it’s important to continue on schedule as best you can,” Goodell said, per ProFootballTalk. “The draft itself will be different because it’s no longer a live event… We’re doing this in a way that demonstrates that you can continue to do what you need to do in this country, and do it safely at home.”

The NFL pulled out of hosting the draft in Las Vegas shortly after the quarantining began. As of writing, the plan is to host a virtual draft with NFL GMs and scouts working out of their homes.

Rather than go to a stage to shake Goodell’s hand as per tradition, prospects will be watching at home too.

Goodell, for his part, will be announcing picks from the basement of his own home.

Most drafts contain a fair amount of drama as prospects rise and fall on the boards. But the sheer amount of uncertainty might make the 2020 NFL Draft the most interesting in recent memory.

