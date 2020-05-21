The Spun

NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change To Onside Kick Rule

Bill Vinovich and other referees stand on the field before a game.ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: Members of the NFL Referee crew Michael Banks #72, Greg Meyer #78, Bruce Stritesky #102, Phil McKinnely #110, Head Referee Bill Vinovich #52, Mark Perlman #9, and Gary Cavaletto #60 (L-R) pose for a photograph before the game between Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers before the game at the Georgia Dome on October 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Onside kicks haven’t been very successful since the NFL changed its kickoff rules in 2018. Thankfully, the league is considering a major change to the rules that could actually make games even more interesting.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the league received proposals for potential rule changes. One of the most interesting was an alternative to the onside kick. It would allow teams to go for it on 4th-and-15th from their 25-yard line.

In order to keep possession of the ball, the team going for it on fourth down must convert. If they do not convert, then it will be a turnover on downs and the opposing team will get possession at the dead ball spot.

The NFL actually flirted with this rule change for the 2020 Pro Bowl. And prior to the league testing out this rule, the XFL put it into effect.

Players can no longer get running starts on kickoffs, which has severely impacted recovery rates for onside kicks. It also doesn’t help that kickers need to make sure the ball travels at least 10 yards.

Just imagine how much different games would end if this proposal gets approved. Picture the Chiefs relying on Patrick Mahomes to convert on fourth down to keep his team alive.

Eventually, the league has to make a change to its kickoff rules. Whether or not the league believes this is the potential solution is still up in the air.

