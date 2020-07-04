NFL Sent Teams COVID-19 Protocols Ahead Of Training Camp

The NFL has sent teams COVID-19 protocols ahead of the start of training camps in coming weeks.

Roger Goodell has made it clear the league is moving forward with the 2020 season as currently scheduled. There were some concerns the NFL would have to postpone the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it appears Goodell will instead implement strict protocol guidelines to allow the 2020 season to be played.

Training camps are set to begin in just a few short weeks. Organizations will be permitted to begin rookie training camps as soon as July 15th. Veteran players will be required to report just a week later.

To ensure the healthy and safety of the players, the NFL has sent teams COVID-19 protocols. The protocols outline the procedure if players are exposed to an individual who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Any positive tests within a team will require player isolation for at least 10 days.

The NFL last night sent to clubs COVID-19 protocols for 2020 training camp and preseason, including this detailed breakdown for handling individuals exposed to someone who tested positive: pic.twitter.com/bX7aQzMZTZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 4, 2020

This is a smart move by the NFL to get ahead of potential problems. This will allow teams to all follow the exact same protocol, which should help limit positive COVID-19 tests.

As of today, no NFL players have announced they’ll be sitting out the 2020 season. The NBA and MLB have each had several players opt to sit out the upcoming 2020 seasons, which are set to start up in the next few weeks.

Reading between the lines here, the NFL appears to have no intentions of cancelling or postponing the 2020 season as of now.

