Report: NFL Decides On IR Stint Length For Players Who Test Positive

The NFL is starting to roll out protocols to deal with COVID-19 as it attempts to have its normally scheduled fall season. A huge part of that is dealing with players who test positive.

For the year, the league is creating a new “COVID-19” classification for players dealing with the virus, according to ProFootballTalk. Players will be on the list for three weeks after testing positive. So far, details beyond that are a bit hazy.

“It’s unclear what will happen if a player on the COVID-19 list can’t return after three weeks, at which time he will be eligible to return to practice,” PFT’s Mike Florio reports. “He must be returned to the active roster within three weeks after that, or he will revert to IR (absent an injury settlement).”

In place of the NFL players on the COVID-19 list, players who test negative can be added to the active roster. Players with COVID-19 will be paid their normal salaries, according to the report. Per Florio, things have not yet been finalized on this front.

The NFL Players Association is still clearly concerned with the potential for a COVID-19 outbreak within the league. Earlier today, the organization put out a map showing hot spots among the league’s 32 cities.

Florida is a major issue, with all three in-state franchise markets ranking among the five in terms of positive tests per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks. Other cities, like Phoenix, Nashville, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, remain major issues as well.

The NFL and NFLPA have reportedly reached a deal on procedures for handling the virus though. Hopefully, they prove to be up to par.

