NFL Issued New Memo To All 32 Teams On Wednesday

roger goodell speaks to nfl reportersATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

As the second half of the NFL season progresses, the league wants to make sure its franchises continue to follow COVID-19 protocols.

In a new memo sent to all 32 teams on Wednesday, the NFL revealed it is attempting to crack down even more in regards to COVID. Starting Saturday, every team must enter “intensive” protocols for the rest of the year.

Some of the measures being ordered are all coaches and players needing a negative test from the previous day before entering a facility, holding all meetings virtually or in large spaces, mandatory use of masks or face shields and discouraging locker room usage on non-game days.

The NFL issued this memo as COVID-19 continues to surge nationwide. Thus far, the league has had to move several games on its schedule due to positive tests and contact tracing.

However, there has not been a need to cancel any games yet.

Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season begins Thursday night. There are seven weeks of regular season games remaining.

Most likely, the league will have to continue to adapt and change its protocols over the next couple of months in order to complete the season.


